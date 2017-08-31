Know Industry throughout September at Deschutes Public Library 

Industry. Industrial. Industrious. Delve into the past, present and future of the work that has shaped our world. From the history of the Industrial Revolution, to a discussion about work ethic and creativity, to the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we’ve gathered experts to share what makes industry work. All programs are free and open to the public; no registration required unless noted with an asterisk (*).

How Bend Became the Center of the Lumber Industry

Local historian Tor Hanson takes you on a trip to 1905 Bend to explain why the city ended up becoming the center of the lumber industry and home to two of the largest pine mills in the United States in the ‘20s and ‘30s. Hanson is passionate about history, especially Central Oregon’s history. He is a board member of the Deschutes Historical Society and the editor of the society’s monthly newsletter, The Homesteader.

Wednesday, September 6 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Thursday, September 21 • noon • Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Bend’s Most Famous Love Triangle

Jim Crowell, author of Frontier Publisher: A Romantic Review of George Palmer Putnam’s Career at the Bend Bulletin, presents an illustrated history of one of the great love stories of the 20th Century, the romantic triangle of Amelia Earhart, Dorothy Binney, and the publisher of the Bend Bulletin.

Wednesday, September 20 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Romanticism and the Industrial Revolution

At the dawn of the 19th Century in Europe, new technologies changed the way people lived, produced goods, and traveled. The advances of the Industrial Revolution gave humanity a newfound faith in the products of reason and human invention. Not everyone saw these changes as entirely positive, however. This period saw the philosophical movement of Romanticism take hold in the arts and literature.

Friday, September 22 • noon • Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Tuesday, September 26 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Gene Editing: Promises, Perils and Prospects

Gene editing is one of the key technologies of the 21st century and the “fourth industrial revolution,” with potentially revolutionary impacts in biomedicine, agriculture, energy, materials science and more. Join Portland State University’s Dr. Bryan Cwik to discuss the promises, perils and prospects of gene editing, as well as the important questions we must tackle in order to use this technology responsibly.

Saturday, September 23 • 3:00 p.m. • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Sunday, September 24 • 1:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Work Ethic: Billy Mickelson*

Join us for a conversation with a soundtrack. Using his cello, local musician Billy Mickelson leads a “spoken concert” to discuss the intersection of work, community and creativity. Come be inspired. *Space is limited and registration is required.

Wednesday, September 27 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Industrialization and Its Discontents

Industrialization dramatically changed relationships across the world and U.S. economy. The relationships between workers and their government, workers and managers and different kinds of workers with each other—even workers and their own families changed profoundly. COCC history professor Murray Godfrey will discuss how the industrialization process occurred in the United States and Pacific Northwest, and how it affected economic relationships across classes.

Thursday, September 28 • 6:00 p.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Saturday, September 30 • 3:00 p.m. • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

For more information about these sessions, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org.