Know Your Rights for an Injury at Work

An injury could occur at work at any time and in a variety of ways. It is usually unexpected, and you might not take an injury seriously if it seems minor. Even if the injury is not insignificant, people often feel they should not report it because they want to avoid causing problems for the employer. If you are injured on your job, no matter how minor the injury seems, make sure that an accident report is completed. This will resolve future discrepancies should you have to apply for some type of compensation at a later date.

You Have a Right to Seek Medical Treatment

If you are injured, and you believe you need medical attention, it is your right to seek that medical attention. You might be afraid of leaving your job site, but if the injury is substantial, immediate treatment should be given. Once again, make sure that an accident report is completed within 24 hours of the time the injury occurred.

You Have the Right to Return to Your Job

Once you have visited a physician, you have the right to return to work if you have been released by the physician. If your employer attempts to keep you from returning to work, you might need to seek legal action. If you have not been released by your physician, you need to notify your employer. Your physician can provide documentation to your employer as well.

You Have the Right to Disability Compensation

If you are unable to return to work due to your injury, you should know that you are entitled to some type of disability compensation. Your inability to return to work might only be temporary, but you are still entitled to temporary compensation. If you are denied that payment, you will probably need to seek legal action.

You Have the Right to Medical Compensation

When you seek medical treatment due to a work-related injury, you have the right to not only receive paid compensation for your wages, but you also have the right to reimbursed medical expenses. Keep a record of your medical bills, noting what has been paid by your employer. If any of your injury-related bills are not paid, you have the right to demand that payment.

You Have the Right to Disagree

If you disagree with the decision of your employer or the Worker’s Compensation Court, you have a right to appeal the decision. There is no guarantee of the desired outcome, but you can file an appeal within an appropriate time limit. Keep thorough documentation of your case such as doctor’s reports, personal documentation, and all correspondence concerning your case, so you are prepared to file an appeal to the Worker’s Compensation Court.

Workplace injuries can result in a great deal of stress for you. Being prepared will prevent mistakes and oversights that could cost you some much-needed compensation. Always make sure the appropriate reports are filed in the correct period. Keep good records, and consult with an attorney.