Know Roots at Deschutes Public Library

From exploring the family tree to cooking with root vegetables, Deschutes Public Library is exploring roots this May. The Bend genealogical Society is on hand to help you start tracing your roots, while author C.J. Adrien discusses the legacy of the Vikings and their colonization efforts. Local nutritional therapy practitioner Larissa Spafford shares recipes and techniques for cooking root vegetables, and community librarian Nate Pedersen highlights a few of our state’s most historic trees.

Meet with a Genealogy Mentor

Are you curious about what a certain relative was doing in the 1940s? Or did you wonder where the family lived in the 1920s? Or what this genealogy stuff is all about? Bring a relative’s name, birthdate and possible locations where he or she lived and let’s see what mentors from Bend Genealogical Society can find for you!

Monday, May 8 • 6:00-7:30 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Saturday, May 20 • noon-1:30 p.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

What You Can Learn from DNA Testing

Representatives from the Bend Genealogical Society provide a basic review of DNA testing, how it works and how you can use the results.

Thursday, May 11 • 6:00 p.m. | East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Fantasy: Oz, or How to Root Fantasy in the Truth of Writing Workshop

During this generative workshop Dr. Emily Carr of OSU-Cascades helps you explore a fantastical world of your own creation. With examples by masters of the impossible like George Saunders, Ursula K Le Guin, Italo Calvino and Kelly Link as guides, you will discover practical tools for creating alternate realities, whether you write in poetry or prose. Together, we will try out some strategies like convincing emotional detail, frontloading strangeness, the fine art of omission and juxtaposing imaginary and realistic detail. This workshop is ideal for the curious and creative and open to writers of all genres and skill levels.

Monday, May 15 • 5:30-7:30 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Delicious Root Recipes and Their Health Benefits

Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (NTP) Larissa Spafford will share her favorite recipes for preparing a wide variety of root vegetables. She will talk about their nutritional components and how incorporating more of these nourishing vegetables into your diet can benefit your health in big ways. A delicious sample will be provided.

Tuesday, May 16 • 6pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Wednesday, May 24 • noon • Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Exploring the Viking Legacy

The Vikings are known for a few things: their ships, their interesting mythology and their propensity to sack monasteries. What most people do not realize is that the Vikings were most successful at colonization. Few countries in Europe escaped this trend, and so the most enduring legacy of the Vikings is how far and wide they spread their seed. Take a closer look at those countries whose heritages were shaped by the Vikings with author C.J. Adrien, a French-American author with a passion for Viking history.

Thursday, May 18 • 6:00 p.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

My Own Personal Roots

Dancers from Terpsichorean Dance Studio perform dances inspired by their own roots.

Saturday, May 20 • 2:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

The John Muir Trail: A Closer Look at the Roots of Backpacking

Local outdoors enthusiast David Markey presents a photo journey along the 212-mile John Muir Trail through the central Sierras and a discussion of what he encountered along the way. He will also set up the gear that he used to give people a look at the roots of what is needed to make the journey enjoyable.

Tuesday, May 23 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Oregon’s Heritage Trees

Trees tie us to our historical roots. Join Community Librarian Nate Pedersen on a virtual journey around the state of Oregon visiting some of Oregon’s 70 recognized heritage trees. What does it take for a tree to be recognized as an Oregon Heritage Tree? Oregon Travel Experience researches each tree nomination with a dedicated group of volunteers. Certain criteria such as accessibility to the public, tree health and historic significance all play a role in whether or not a tree or grove qualifies. Pedersen is also Board President at the Deschutes County Historical Society and at-large member of the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee.

Wednesday, May 24 • 6:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

