“Know Transformation” throughout February at Deschutes Public Library 

If you’ve resolved to change something in 2018, you’re not alone—it’s estimated that roughly 40% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. From eating healthier to learning something new, the turn of a year can spark the desire for transformation. This February Deschutes Public Library invites you to explore transformation in a variety of forms. From personal renewals to the changing geography of our region, you’ll learn about transformation from experts, artists and scholars. All programs are free and open to the public; registration required for programs noted with an asterisk (*).

Transformation as a Way of Life

Research shows that people who have a growth mindset are more likely to be resilient, know and utilize their inner and outer resources, and be both successful and innovative. Using some experiential tactics, this talk will bring people into direct contact with their own inner wisdom as an inner resource for being on the journey of transformation as a way of life, and will give ongoing practices for participants to do in their lives if they wish to live more fully with a growth mindset leading the way.

 Sunday, February 4  1:00 p.m.  Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

 Tuesday, February 20  12:00 p.m.  La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Central Oregon Volcanoes

Volcanic activity has occurred in Central Oregon for the past 40 million years, and will likely continue in the future. The volcanoes scattered throughout Central Oregon make up one of the most active and diverse sections of the entire Cascade range. Geologist Daniele McKay explores the history of these volcanoes, from explosive eruptions to quiet lava flows. We’ll examine how volcanic activity has transformed the landscapes around us, and what future eruptions in Central Oregon might look like.

 Sunday, February 4  3:00 p.m.  Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

 Saturday, February 24  2:00 p.m.  Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

From Vintage to Valentines Workshop*

Create vintage Valentines that will make any heart swoon. Use colorful ruched crepe paper with vintage trims and embellishments. Tinseled and glittered trims line larger paper hearts with the loveliest Valentine patterns. Vintage embellishments include velvet flowers, glittered hearts and cupids, golden arrows, and vintage Valentine postcards. Hung with elegant ribbon to ensure these large tiered valentines spread love to all of your valentines. Space is limited and registration is required; register online at http://bit.ly/2AN4MXY for the Sisters workshop, and http://bit.ly/2Fq9pL1 for the Downtown Bend workshop.

 Friday, February 9  noon-2:00 p.m.  Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

 Saturday, February 10  1:00-3:00 p.m.  Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Deschutes National Forest

From the crest of the High Cascades eastward to the High Desert, the Deschutes National Forest is one of America’s great national treasures. Learn about the history of our treasured land from one of Bend’s top historians, Les Joslin. Les wrote a book on the Deschutes National Forest, published in 2017; he has also written book on local legends from Bend, the Tuzigoot National Monument, and many other historic subjects.

 Tuesday, February 20  6:00 p.m. | Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

My Nutritional Transformation

Transform your health with nutrition! In this class we’ll explore how making small yet impactful changes to your everyday habits can lead to a healthier, happier you. You’ll leave armed with an action plan, and a baseline health score you can compare to in the next 30 days. This class is more than learning how: when you understand why and get clear on your motivation for your health goals, you are more likely to follow through. Mari Jacobson is a Certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner in Bend. Her business My Nutrition Thing focuses on your nutrition and lifestyle, personalized to fit your specific needs.

 Thursday, February 22  6:00 p.m.  East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

 Friday, February 23  noon  Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

The Deschutes Public Library, located in the high desert of Central Oregon, serves Deschutes County residents through libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers and homebound residents are an integral part of the Library. The Library’s website provides access to hundreds of resources, magazine articles, downloadable eBooks, and more from the comfort of home and work. The Library also offers free and dynamic cultural programming for all ages to enrich our daily experience and encourage all residents to Know More.