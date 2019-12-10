Knute Buehler to Seek Republican Nomination for Oregon’s Second Congressional District

(Photo above Knute Buehler)

In a video to supporters, former State Rep. Knute Buehler announced today that he will seek the Republican nomination for Congress for the seat of retiring Congressman Greg Walden.

“Many Oregonians are tired of being disrespected or ignored by Portland liberals and elite D.C. politicians. In Congress, I will defend the values, rights and jobs threatened by the powerful arm of big government. I will be a conservative voice for the people and place I call home,” said Buehler.

Born and raised in Roseburg, Buehler grew up working in the woods and driving a Pepsi delivery truck. Buehler and his two brothers were the first in their family to attend college. He earned his undergraduate degree from Oregon State, played baseball and was a Rhodes Scholar. After attending Oxford University, Buehler earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He and his wife, Patty, a successful eye surgeon, have been married for 29 years and have two grown children.

Buehler was elected to the Oregon House in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. Buehler was the Republican nominee for Secretary of State of 2012 and for Governor in 2018. In four statewide elections — primary and general — Buehler has won the second congressional district four times.

In his campaign for Governor, Buehler made expanding economic opportunities to all of Oregon a centerpiece of his campaign.

“Oregon’s rural urban divide isn’t an immovable feature of the natural landscape. It is an artificial divide created by politicians each day in Salem, Portland and Washington, D.C. In Congress, I will never stop fighting for Oregon’s traditional jobs in farming, ranching and timber. I will work for limited government, secure borders and stand firm against government takeover of health care,” he said.

knutebuehler.com