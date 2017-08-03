KPOV Asking Community for Input on Signal Reception

Do you listen to KPOV 88.9 FM in Central Oregon? If so, how is your radio reception? KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, wants to know.

To help make plans for the future, KPOV is seeking community input on the quality of its signal in all parts of Central Oregon. KPOV, the only community radio station originating in Bend, has launched a community survey to gather that information.

“KPOV is always striving to create the best possible radio experience for our community,” says Station Manager Jill Mahler. “Though our signal reaches most of Central Oregon, the High Desert is a large area with a variety of landscapes and levels of development and population densities. All of these variables can affect signal quality. That is why we are seeking the input of as many people as possible to inform our plans for KPOV going forward.”

The survey can be accessed on line by going to kpov.org. The survey will also be available in paper form at various events from KPOV volunteers, at the KPOV studios at 501 Northwest Bond Street in Bend, and at the KPOV Summer Bash on August 12 at the KPOV studios.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.