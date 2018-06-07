KPOV to Broadcast Live from 4 Peaks Music June 23; is a Nonprofit Partner in the Festival

KPOV High Desert Community Radio, 88.9 FM, is a non-profit partner for the 4 Peaks Music Festival coming up June 21-24.

KPOV will be broadcasting live from two stages at 4 Peaks Music Festival on Saturday June 23 from Noon to 10 p.m. KPOV’s live broadcast can be heard at 88.9 FM or by live streaming at kpov.org. “We are pleased to partner with and broadcast from 4 Peaks Music Festival. KPOV believes in supporting a diversity of music in Central Oregon and broadcasting from 4 Peaks is a great opportunity to showcase a unique local festival.” says KPOV Station Manager Jill Mahler.

Mahler adds that “KPOV is very appreciative of 4 Peaks’ commitment to the community, including providing support for KPOV over the years.” 4 Peaks Music Festival also partners with other local nonprofit organizations for the annual event.

The 4 Peaks Music Festival is a multi-day, family friendly music and camping event in Bend. The festival features an array of eclectic, national, regional and local bands for music enthusiasts, community members and families. This year’s bands include Greensky Bluegrass, Nahko and Medicine for the People, North Mississippi Allstars, The New Mastersounds, Joe Craven, Poor Mans Whiskey and more. There is more information about the festival and tickets are available at 4peaksmusic.com. Tickets are also available at Cosmic Depot in Bend.

For over a decade, 4 Peaks has chosen beautiful Central Oregon for this multi-day music event. Located on Southeast Bend’s Stevenson Ranch, patrons should expect grand views, grassy fields, a large late night tent, “chill” areas, and a wide selection of vendors. Committed to building an intimate, family-friendly festival, 4 Peaks showcases our high desert home, while benefitting the economy of Bend and its surrounding communities.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon; strengthening community, arts, culture, and democracy through grassroots participation in independent, non-commercial radio. KPOV offers locally produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the region, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting with KPOV High Desert Community Radio is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.