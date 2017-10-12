KPOV Building Resources for Local Community Radio This Fall

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is a listener-supported, volunteer powered radio station. KPOV is the only non-profit community radio station originating from Bend, broadcasting throughout Central Oregon. The community station is supported by members and local businesses, and powered by over 100 volunteers.

KPOV is holding their Fall Membership Drive October 13-21. The goal of the membership drive is to raise $27,000 to help support KPOV’s programming, operations and mission to provide independent, locally focused radio to Central Oregon.

“As a non-commercial radio station, we depend on the support of listeners who take the step to become KPOV members.” says KPOV Station Manager Jill Mahler. “Early donors get our membership drives off to a strong start and encourage others to jump on board.”

To show its appreciation for listeners who join or renew with KPOV by the Membership Drive’s first day, KPOV will be holding an Early Bird Prize Drawing. All membership pledges or donations received before 3:00 p.m. on October 13 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50.00 gift card to McMenamins. Pledges and donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail to 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703

KPOV also offers thank you gifts at various member levels. Gifts include KPOV ear buds; Silipints; travel mugs; one pound of coffee from Strictly Organic; local, hand-made ceramic mugs by Bend’s Mug Revolution; and more. KPOV will also hold a Grand Prize drawing at the conclusion of the drive for two tickets to the Curtis Salgado blues show on November 10 at the Tower Theatre and a $50 gift card to Drake Downtown Bend Restaurant.

KPOV LOOKS FOR GROUPS TO VOLUNTEER DURING MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

KPOV is also asking local businesses and non-profit groups to volunteer to answer phones during the fall membership drive. Organizations participating this year and in past years include: Saving Grace, Central Oregon Land Watch, Family Access Network, Oregon League of Conservation Voters, The Environmental Center, Human Dignity Coalition, Social Justice Center, the Downtown Bend Business Association, Jobs with Justice, and many others. Call 541-322-0863 for more information or online at www.kpov.org.

KPOV broadcasts at 88.9 FM and streams live and hosts show archives on kpov.org. The station features locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is also available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.

KPOV Development and Programming Director

bruce@kpov.org

541-322-0863

501 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703

www.kpov.org

