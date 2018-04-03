KPOV Building Resources for Local Community Radio This Spring

If you are looking for innovative and homegrown non-commercial radio in Central Oregon, you can turn your dial to KPOV at 88.9 FM or kpov.org.

KPOV, High Desert Community Radio, is a listener-supported, volunteer powered radio station and the only non-profit community station originating from Bend. The community station is supported by members and local businesses, and powered by over 100 volunteers.

To build resources to run the nonprofit station, KPOV is holding their Spring Membership Drive April 20-28. The goal of the membership drive is to raise $30,000 to help support KPOV’s programming, operations, and work to provide locally based, locally focused radio to Central Oregon.

KPOV features 10 local affairs shows that air a variety of local voices and discuss important issues. The community station also broadcasts live local music and other music shows in which knowledgeable volunteer DJs hand-pick the songs they play. There is more information about KPOV at kpov.org.

“KPOV works hard to be the sound of community, where local volunteers who know and care about Central Oregon create programming to showcase local voices, musicians, and over 65 DJs,” says KPOV Station Manager Jill Mahler.

“To do that as a non-commercial radio station, KPOV depends on the support of listeners who take the step to become KPOV members,” adds Mahler.

To show its appreciation for supporters who join or renew with KPOV by the Membership Drive’s first day, KPOV will be holding an Early Bird Prize Drawing. “Early donors get our membership drives off to a strong start and encourage others to jump on board,” Mahler explains.

All membership pledges or donations received before 3:00 p.m. on April 20 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50.00 gift card to Drake Downtown Bend Restaurant. Pledges and donations can be made at kpov.org or 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703.

KPOV also offers thank you gifts at various member levels. Gifts include a KPOV logo cap; KPOV ear buds; a KPOV Center Stage “Spotlights” CD of local music recorded live at KPOV; one pound of coffee from Strictly Organic; local, hand-made ceramic mugs by Bend’s Mug Revolution; and more. KPOV will also hold a Grand Prize drawing at the conclusion of the drive for two tickets to The Decemberists concert at Les Schwab Amphitheater on July 26.

KPOV IS ASKING GROUPS TO VOLUNTEER DURING MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

KPOV is also asking local businesses and non-profit groups to volunteer to answer phones during the spring membership drive. Organizations participating this year and in past years include: Saving Grace, Central Oregon Land Watch, Family Access Network, Oregon League of Conservation Voters, The Environmental Center, Human Dignity Coalition, Social Justice Center, Jobs with Justice, and many others. Call 541-322-0863 for more information or online at www.kpov.org.

KPOV broadcasts at 88.9 FM and streams live and hosts show archives on kpov.org. The station features locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is also available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.