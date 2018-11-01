KPOV Receives Important Grant from the Collins Foundation

Central Oregon nonprofit community radio station, KPOV High Desert Community Radio, 88.9 FM, was recently awarded an important $7,000 grant from The Collins Foundation.

“KPOV expresses our deep gratitude to The Collins Foundation for their generous support of KPOV.” says Jill Mahler, KPOV Station Manager. “The Collins Foundation is an important supporter of high quality, culturally responsible services in sectors such as health, social services, arts and culture, education, housing and employment. KPOV is proud that The Collins Foundation values the work we do in our community and shows confidence in KPOV’s ability to deliver our services with the level of quality that meets their high standards.”

KPOV was funded by The Collins Foundation to support KPOV’s new radio transmitter project. KPOV is working to replace its existing transmitter to ensure reliable service to the Central Oregon community for many years to come.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. KPOV also features several nationally syndicated programs, such as Democracy Now!, that no other station broadcasts in our area.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting the website at kpov.org.