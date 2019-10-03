KPOV Seeks Volunteers to Answer Phones During Pledge Drive

KPOV High Desert Community Radio, at 88.9 FM, is a product of Central Oregonians working to create high-quality radio specially tailored to this unique community. Seventy volunteer DJs produce more than 50 shows ranging from live local music to local civic affairs.

“When you think about it, programming from the heart is what separates KPOV from the other stations on the dial. You can feel the passion of KPOV DJs. It burns through the airwaves and is why KPOV resonates so deeply with our listeners,” said KPOV Station Manager Jill Mahler.

As a nonprofit station, KPOV is not funded by commercial advertising, but is supported by listeners and small local businesses, and is powered by more than 100 local volunteers.

To build resources for station operations, KPOV is holding its Fall Membership Drive from October 11-19. The goal of the drive is to raise $32,000 to help support KPOV’s programming, operations and work to create locally based, locally focused radio in Central Oregon.

“KPOV depends on the support of our members for the resources needed to continue creating radio by and for the people of Central Oregon. We encourage all our listeners to take that step to become a member. It does not have to be a big step; every gift is deeply appreciated,” said KPOV Development and Programming Director Bruce Morris.

“We believe it takes a lot of courage for anyone to perform work from the heart in a world that, let’s face it, can be pretty harsh sometimes. We are proud to provide a platform for local folks to pour their hearts and souls into creating high-quality radio that is dialed in to the wants and needs of their own community,” said Mahler.

To show its appreciation for supporters who join or renew with KPOV by the first day of the membership drive, KPOV will be holding an Early Bird Prize Drawing. “Early donors get our membership drives off to a strong start and encourage others to join the winning team,” Mahler explained.

All membership pledges or donations received before 3pm on October 11 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50 gift card to Boneyard Pub. Pledges and donations can be made at kpov.org or 501 NW Bond Street, Bend.

The membership drive also includes a Grand Prize Drawing for a two-night stay at Lara House Bed and Breakfast in Bend. All who donate during the drive are entered into a drawing for that valuable prize.

KPOV also offers thank you gifts at various member levels. Gifts include a KPOV logo tote bag; one pound of coffee from Strictly Organic; local, hand-made ceramic mugs by Bend’s Mug Revolution and more.

Groups Can Volunteer Too

KPOV is also encouraging local businesses and nonprofit groups to volunteer to answer phones during the drive. Organizations participating this year and in past years include: Central Oregon Land Watch, Latino Community Association, Oregon League of Conservation Voters, The Environmental Center, Human Dignity Coalition, Social Justice Center, Jobs with Justice and many others. Call 541-322-0863 for more information or go online to kpov.org.

KPOV has a podcast network, streams live and hosts show archives on kpov.org. The station features locally produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. Underwriting is also available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.

kpov.org