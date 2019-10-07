KPOV’s Support Radio From the Heart Membership Drive

Every day the 100 volunteers at KPOV, High Desert Community Radio, pour their hearts and souls into engaging Central Oregonians to produce high-quality radio specifically for this community. You can hear it all at 88.9 FM and kpov.org.

Those hard working volunteers are now asking the community to support their efforts to keep nonprofit community radio going strong in Central Oregon. As a nonprofit station, KPOV is not funded by commercial advertising, but is supported by listeners and small local businesses, and powered by those 100-plus local volunteers.

To build resources to run the station, KPOV is holding their Fall Membership Drive from October 11-19. The goal of the Drive is to raise $32,000 to help support KPOV’s programming, operations and work to create locally based, locally focused radio in Central Oregon.

KPOV is a product of everyday Central Oregonians working to create radio from the heart. 70 volunteer DJs produce over 50 shows ranging from live local music to local civic affairs.

“Working from the heart, our amazing volunteers produce radio that gives listeners a deeper experience of music, dialogue, information, and analysis because it is real, because it is flesh and blood, because it is made with love.” Says Station Manager Jill Mahler.

“KPOV volunteers like me are clearly not doing it for the money, but because our hearts are deeply engaged in creating the best possible radio for our community,” says KPOV volunteer DJ Lynn Bancroft. “We ask our fellow Central Oregonians to help us continue making great radio by becoming KPOV members this fall.”

To show its appreciation for supporters who join or renew with KPOV by the Membership Drive’s first day, KPOV will be holding an Early Bird Prize Drawing. “Early donors get our membership drives off to a strong start and encourage others to join the winning team.” Mahler explains.

All membership pledges or donations received before 3:00 p.m. on October 11 will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50.00 gift card to Boneyard Pub. Pledges and donations can be made at kpov.org or 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703.

The Membership Drive also includes a Grand Prize Drawing for a two night stay at Lara House Bed and Breakfast in Bend. All who donate during the drive are entered into a drawing for that valuable prize.

KPOV also offers thank you gifts at various member levels. Gifts include a KPOV logo tote bag; one pound of coffee from Strictly Organic; local, hand-made ceramic mugs by Bend’s Mug Revolution and more.

KPOV broadcasts at 88.9 FM, has a podcast network, streams live and hosts show archives on kpov.org. The station features locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

kpov.org • 541-322-0863