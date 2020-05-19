Laird Superfood Announces New Organic Ground Coffee with Functional Mushrooms 

(Photo | Courtesy of Laird Superfood)

Laird Superfood, creator of plant-based superfood products, has added Dark Roast and Medium Roast Ground Coffee with Functional Mushrooms to its popular lineup of organic Peruvian coffees.

Laird Superfood’s new coffee blend is infused with the extracts of three of Co-Founder Laird Hamilton’s favorite organic functional mushrooms: Cordyceps, Chaga and Lion’s Mane. Emerging science reports functional mushrooms may help support overall wellness.

Cordyceps:

A mushroom that is loved by high-endurance performers of all genres, Cordyceps has been studied for its effects on the body’s production of ATP.

Chaga:

Considered the “King of Mushrooms,” Chaga has been referred to as “Chaga Gold ” for its valuable properties. One of Laird’s favorite mushrooms, it wouldn’t be uncommon to find a pot of Chaga simmering on the back burner.

Lion’s Mane:

Lion’s Mane is an edible mushroom native to North America, Europe and Asia. Polysaccharides, specifically the beta-glucans, are what makes this mushroom (and others) special. Science is studying this mushroom for its potential effects on cognition and immune support.

The Peruvian Arabica coffee beans are grown at a high altitude of more than 4,000 feet so that with lower oxygen levels, the beans grow slower and denser. A dense bean provides a dynamic flavor profile.

“The organic coffee beans that we use are from a trusted Peruvian coffee grower in the Andes,” said Laird Hamilton, big-wave surfer and Co-Founder of Laird Superfood. “The opportunity to go to the coffee farm and see how they grow the beans, how they harvest them, and how they dry them was an amazing experience. Each farmer farms by hand in this incredibly fertile environment high in the Andes. It proved to me why they are rated as the best beans in the world. They pair epically with the power of functional mushrooms to create a powerful morning cup. I don’t know how you can grow better beans.”

Laird Superfood’s organic Ground Coffee with Functional Mushrooms delicious flavor takes a five-step process that ensures dynamic taste with lower acidity and more body:

Hand-picked — Instead of bulk-collecting both ripe and unripe beans using machinery, hand-picked beans ensure appropriate ripeness.

Wet-processed — Loosens the skins for gentle extraction and less damage to the beans.

Carefully dried — Beans are carefully spread out and dried to ensure an even drying of every bean.

Small-Batch Slow Roast — Prevents the beans from burning and aids in producing the best flavor profiles.

Laird-Approved — “Cupping” is the final step. Samples of the beans are tested for varied temperatures and lengths of roast to find the perfect Laird-approved roast.

The Dark and Medium Roast Coffee with Functional Mushrooms is ground to a medium-fine to fine grind size of 906 μm – 860 μm — compatible with pour-overs, drip coffees and espresso. To maintain the rich aroma and roast profile, Laird Superfood uses a proprietary inert gas packaging system that effectively removes unwanted oxygen from the bag. The system keeps flavor locked-in so each pot of coffee will taste as good as the next. To prepare, simply brew the coffee and add one of the popular Laird Superfood creamers for the perfect cup of joe.

lairdsuperfood.com