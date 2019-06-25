Laird Superfood Releases New Pineapple Mango Hydrate

(Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water | Photo courtesy of Laird Superfood)

Laird Superfood released a brand new flavor to its popular HYDRATE line, Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water — a refreshing, tropical treat just in time for summer.

Free from added sugar, artificial ingredients or individual packaging, Laird Superfood’s HYDRATE line offers something unique to other coconut waters. The beverage is a unique blend of freeze dried pineapple and mango with Laird Superfood’s freeze-dried coconut water + Aquamin mix.

Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water Details:

Clean taste : refreshing coconut water blended with the lush tropical flavors of pineapple and mango

: refreshing coconut water blended with the lush tropical flavors of pineapple and mango Easy to enjoy : Add one tablespoon of Pineapple Mango HYDRATE to 8 ounces of water and mix

: Add one tablespoon of Pineapple Mango HYDRATE to 8 ounces of water and mix Superior ingredients : 72 trace minerals, no added sugar or artificial ingredients

: 72 trace minerals, no added sugar or artificial ingredients Less environmental impact : Not individually packaged and just $.78 per serving, this is coconut water you can add to your water, smoothies and other beverages easily and affordably

: Not individually packaged and just $.78 per serving, this is coconut water you can add to your water, smoothies and other beverages easily and affordably Pineapple Mango HYDRATE is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and in stores as of today and product will be priced at $14.95 for an 8oz bag

