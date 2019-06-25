Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Laird Superfood Releases New Pineapple Mango Hydrate
laird

Laird Superfood Releases New Pineapple Mango Hydrate

0
By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

(Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water | Photo courtesy of Laird Superfood)

Laird Superfood released a brand new flavor to its popular HYDRATE line, Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water — a refreshing, tropical treat just in time for summer.

Free from added sugar, artificial ingredients or individual packaging, Laird Superfood’s HYDRATE line offers something unique to other coconut waters. The beverage is a unique blend of freeze dried pineapple and mango with Laird Superfood’s freeze-dried coconut water + Aquamin mix.

Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water Details:

  • Clean taste: refreshing coconut water blended with the lush tropical flavors of pineapple and mango
  • Easy to enjoy: Add one tablespoon of Pineapple Mango HYDRATE to 8 ounces of water and mix
  • Superior ingredients: 72 trace minerals, no added sugar or artificial ingredients
  • Less environmental impact: Not individually packaged and just $.78 per serving, this is coconut water you can add to your water, smoothies and other beverages easily and affordably
  • Pineapple Mango HYDRATE is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and in stores as of today and product will be priced at $14.95 for an 8oz bag

lairdsuperfood.com

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply