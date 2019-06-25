Laird Superfood Releases New Pineapple Mango Hydrate

(Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water | Photo courtesy of Laird Superfood)
Laird Superfood released a brand new flavor to its popular HYDRATE line, Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water — a refreshing, tropical treat just in time for summer.
Free from added sugar, artificial ingredients or individual packaging, Laird Superfood’s HYDRATE line offers something unique to other coconut waters. The beverage is a unique blend of freeze dried pineapple and mango with Laird Superfood’s freeze-dried coconut water + Aquamin mix.
Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water Details:
- Clean taste: refreshing coconut water blended with the lush tropical flavors of pineapple and mango
- Easy to enjoy: Add one tablespoon of Pineapple Mango HYDRATE to 8 ounces of water and mix
- Superior ingredients: 72 trace minerals, no added sugar or artificial ingredients
- Less environmental impact: Not individually packaged and just $.78 per serving, this is coconut water you can add to your water, smoothies and other beverages easily and affordably
- Pineapple Mango HYDRATE is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and in stores as of today and product will be priced at $14.95 for an 8oz bag