Last Call For This Thursday’s EDCO PubTalk

Don’t miss EDCO’s first PubTalk of 2018! Network, grab a beverage & snacks, and listen to the next wave of Central Oregon companies you need to know!

EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, held the fourth Thursday of the month, is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas and further local businesses.

Keynote Speaker: John Chang, Young Entrepreneurs Business Week (YEBW)

Company Pitches: Birdseed Craft Granola, and DriveSafe from OSU-Cascades

Company Update: Bend Soap Company

Agenda:

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Networking – Drinks and appetizers

6:00 pm to 6:45 pm Company Presentations

6:45 pm to 7:30 pm Keynote Speaker Presentation

Cost and Registration:

$25 EDCO & OEN Members

$35 Non-Members

Admission includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda)

Questions?

Contact Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO): ereilly@edcoinfo.com or 541-388-3236 x3.