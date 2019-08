(Photo | Courtesy of Wahoo Films)

Every year, Wahoo Films donates one video to a nonprofit as a way to give back to our community.

If you’re a 501(c)(3) who has a worthy cause, and you are looking to expand your audience and reach, we hope you enter our contest!

**Contest closes on August 30th**

FORWARD if you know anyone who might want to take advantage of this opportunity.

wahoofilms.com/video-giveaway • contact@wahoofilms.com