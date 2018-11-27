Last Chance for Tickets: TEDxBendWomen is this Saturday

Women the world over are no longer accepting the status quo. They’re rising up, breaking out and pushing boundaries. Whatever their focus and talent — business, technology, art, science, politics — these pioneers and their allies are joining forces in an explosion of discovery and ingenuity to drive real, meaningful change.

TEDxBendWomen is our local opportunity for exclusive viewing of the LIVE speakers and performers taking place at TED Women this year. Our event takes place December 1 at the Redmond Technology Center (COCC) from 9am-2:30pm and will include viewing of never before seen TED Women talks, discussion groups, ideas for action, an interactive panel on good news, coffee, poetry, music, a light lunch by BleuBite Catering, a branded Hydroflask and a closing reception. TEDxBendWomen is a one-of-a-kind chance for Central Oregon women and men to watch international TEDWomen2018 talks on the theme of SHOWING UP and to engage in local conversations for action with one another. Admission is limited to 200 people and tickets are $43 each (all inclusive).

With TEDxBendWomen 2018 we will celebrate how dynamic and diverse people are showing up to face challenges head-on, all while empowering each other to shape the future we all want to see. We’re showing up for TEDBendWomen 2018. Are you?

Event is open to all but youth under 15 must be supervised.

Purchase at Bend Tickets Here or at TEDxBend.com

