Latest Trends in MBA degrees

An MBA (Masters of Business Administration) is a degree which offers postgraduate education in fields like finance, marketing, human resources, etc. The degree allows students to gain expertise in managing and growing a business, irrespective of it’s cultural or physical setting.

Despite the fluctuations in the global demand for MBA graduates, it is still one of the most popular courses, which is the top choice for both freshers as well as skilled professionals. This is because business schools have been known time and again to produce leaders and entrepreneurs who have taken businesses to new heights and produced striking examples for the world to observe and admire.

As the demand for MBAs grows globally, so does the requirement for skilled and qualified individuals who can efficiently tackle new challenges and provide innovations in the corporate world. As a result, MBA courses are also being suitably altered to suit the ever-changing demands of the market. These changing and evolving trends have to be carefully noticed and analyzed by aspirants to precisely fit in the current corporate scenario and gain success in their career pursuits.

New Specialisation Opportunities

Since long, MBAs have been associated with conventional subjects like marketing and finance, which have dominated the field to a large extent. But alternative specializations like luxury management, media, and communications and business analytics are also gaining popularity at a fast pace. Increase in globalization has witnessed a steep rise in demand for these specializations, and many colleges are now offering unique electives to cater to the needs of the market.

The rise of entrepreneurial MBAs

As the new generation has begun to understand the value and assign priority to independence and autonomy, entrepreneurial MBAs have experienced a substantial increment in the past few years. Firms are also keeping the skills in mind when hiring new graduates, and they are looking for people who have fresh and innovative thoughts, and out-of-the-box ideas to provide novel impetus to the company’s growth. Along similar lines, colleges have now started to offer specialized courses in entrepreneurship and start-up management.

New methods of dissemination of information

A few years back, an MBA would invariably press someone to imagine a classroom with students pushing themselves through boring lectures and grumpy old professors. But with innovations in technology and the emergence of artificial intelligence etc., the current landscape has a lot more to offer. We have seen the rise of online MBAs where students can attend lectures and complete tests and assignments according to their work or other schedules. This flexibility has allowed people to go for an MBA degree who previously would not have even thought of attending a regular on-campus course due to work or social constraints. You can feel free to click here to learn more about online MBA programs.

Introduction of Internationalisation

An MBA course has usually been equated with studying rigorously for two years at a stretch within the confines of your campus. But job markets have become increasingly competitive and dynamic, and global exposure helps students a lot in learning new skills and gaining expertise in various settings. Business schools have also kept pace with this requirement, and have introduced foreign exchange programs, which allow students to study one semester in a foreign college, and get accustomed to the business cultures of other regions of the world as well.

Flexible course durations

An MBA is generally supposed to last two years – no more, no less. But quite lately, new MBA programs with varied course durations have emerged. There are programs which have a course duration of less than one year, a good example being INSEAD. On the other hand, online MBAs and other correspondence MBAs have flexible course durations.

You are free to choose the number of credits you would like to have per semester, and complete your MBA within five years if you are faced with a hectic work schedule or family commitments.