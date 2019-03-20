Launching a Bar: How to Make Your Establishment Stand Out

It is likely you will be going up against much competition when launching a bar. You will, therefore, need to convince both locals and tourists to choose your establishment over your rivals.

Fortunately, there are various ways you can grab people’s attention and encourage them to order a drink or two.

To ensure your new establishment is a sure-fire success, find out how to make your bar stand out from the crowd.

Invest in Custom Signage

Both indoor and outdoor signage can prove to customers that you run a professional, high-quality bar that’s worth their time and money. To create outdoor and indoor signage that draws the eye, invest in high-quality, custom metal signs that can feature your bar’s logo and will complement your image.

Run a Happy Hour Offer

To quickly fill your new bar up, consider running a happy hour offer, which you should run post-lunch. Many people might be happy to step inside if they can secure a great deal, and they might return when the offer is no longer running. It can be a superb way to attract many new customers.

Sell Craft Beers and Cocktails

If you want to create a bar that attracts both younger and older adults, aim to provide a diverse drinks menu. In addition to selling spirits, wines, and commercial beers, consider adding cocktails and craft beers onto the menu, which will provide your customers with a variety of options.

Get in touch with local breweries to serve up delicious beers your customers will love, and seasonally rotate the drinks on the menu, which will make your customers excited to try something new. As a result, they will be more likely to choose your bar over a nearby rival.

Host Events

To increase footfall in your bar, run an event every night of the week. For instance, you could convince people to try your bar by running:

A psychic night

Karaoke

Quizzes

Live music

Open-mic night

Speed dating

A game day special

Review what events work and don’t work until your bar is full every night of the week.

Analyze Your Competition

Before you open your bar, visit your competitors’ establishments to find out where they are going right or wrong, so you can develop a USP and attract many patrons.

Not only should you review the drink selection, but you should analyze the customer experience, layout, events and price point. It will help you to improve your weaknesses and use your bar’s strengths to market your new business to locals.

Keep Your Bar Stocked

Nothing will encourage your customers to turn to your competitors quite like a limited drink supply. To ensure you never disappoint your patrons, regularly track the popularity of drinks to ensure you order a supply before it runs too low. Not only will it help to keep your customers happy, but it will also prevent you from wasting money on less popular alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks.