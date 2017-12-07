Leadership Bend’s Nonprofit Business Pitch Competition Set for May 1

Nearly $40,000 awarded over the last three years.

Leadership Bend will host its fourth annual Pitch for a Purpose contest on May 1, 2018, at Central Oregon Community College’s Wille Hall, located in the Coats Campus Center in Bend.

The culminating event of the Leadership Bend Impact Summit (LBIS), a multi-day series of workshops for Central Oregon nonprofits, Pitch for a Purpose gives those organizations that successfully completed LBIS workshops a chance to win more than $10,000, based on business plan pitches they deliver to a group of local business leaders.

LBIS workshops dates have been scheduled for February 6, February 20, March 6, March 20, April 3 and April 17.

Previous Pitch for a Purpose winners include Healing Reigns Therapeutic Riding Center (2015), La Pine Community Kitchen (2016) and Healthy Beginnings (2017).

Prize money from past Pitch for a Purpose events has aided doctors in detecting developmental problems in toddlers, helped veterans with PTSD reintegrate into society, and made it easier for children from low-income families to receive consistent meals.

Small plates and drinks will be served at Pitch for a Purpose and the public is encouraged attend.

lbimpactsummit.com

bendchamber.org/about/leadership-bend