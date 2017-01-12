Leading Edge Aviation & Central Oregon Community College Are First in U.S. to Operate Level 5 Flight Simulator

(Photo courtesy of Leading Edge Aviation)

In partnership with Central Oregon Community College (COCC), Leading Edge Aviation announce the acquirement of a top-of-the-line helicopter simulator as part of their FAA approved Part 141 flight training program. Leading Edge Aviation and COCC are the first flight training program in the country to offer students the opportunity to fly the FRASCA Level 5 FTD flight simulator, the highest rated R44 Simulator in North America.

The technology, built by FRASCA International, allows students to take the controls of a Robinson R44 in a variety of highly realistic flight situations. Students are afforded the chance to rigorously practice maneuvers such as landing on off shore oil rigs, implementing IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) during a low-visibility flight, enacting emergency response plans and, as only can be experienced in the Level 5 FTD, Low-G pushovers.

“Acquiring this simulator is a great step forward for the program,” says Billy Ringer, Chief Helicopter Flight Instructor. “The technology gives students a leg-up as they train to become better pilots, and it helps them prepare for real-world situations in a safe and controlled environment. It is unlike any other simulator on the market.”

A perfect replica of an R44 with identical panels and controls, the simulator is a cost-effective alternative to real-time flight hours in an R44. Pre-determined percentages of flight hours achieved in the simulator can be applied to a student’s log as they work towards achieving their pilot ratings.

“We have never compromised on the quality of our flight training program while maintaining affordability,” says Brad Fraley, President of Leading Edge Aviation. “Together with the college, this simulator is a testament to our dedication to our students. Not only does it help them improve quickly, and at a great price, but it also ties in to our commitment to train incredibly safe pilots.”

Leading Edge Aviation encompasses 6 major business segments including helicopter charter, flight training, avionics, maintenance, Robinson Helicopter overhaul and FBO/Fuel services. Leading Edge Aviation is an FAA Part 135 Air Carrier, operating Robinson R22, R44, and Bell 206 helicopters, also holding part 133, 137, 145 and 141 certifications.

Leading Edge Aviation, Inc.

63048 Powell Butte Hwy.

Bend, Oregon 97701

541-383-8825 Office

www.flyleadingedge.com