Leading Edge Aviation Flight School Develops SkyWest cadet program partnership.

Leading Edge Aviation continues to

grow its flight academy through a partnership with SkyWest’s Pilot Pathway Program. The program creates a direct and seamless path for student pilots to pursue a career with SkyWest by enhancing seniority, providing access to pilot mentors and guaranteeing a final interview, among other opportunities.

As the airline industry continues to demand more pilots to keep up with growth, the SkyWest Pilot Pathway Program is another excellent resource pursued by Leading Edge Aviation. The new partnership is intended to not only encourage and support students interested in becoming commercial airline pilots, but also to provide a clear trajectory for employment upon completion of the flight training program.

“We are excited for this partnership to unfold and to watch how greatly it benefits our pilots,” said Brad Fraley, president of Leading Edge Aviation. “Preparing each student for a successful career in aviation is our top priority and the cadet program provides a unique advantage before they even complete their flight training.”

Becoming a SkyWest Cadet affords students an exclusive opportunity to become familiar with SkyWest through an enhanced introduction, including airfare and lodging in Salt Lake City and a thorough tour of SkyWest facilities. Through mentorship by SkyWest pilots, students have the chance to attend mock interviews as they prepare for their guaranteed interview for the position of First Officer. Immediately upon become a cadet, company seniority for benefits eligibility is activated,

“After flying with SkyWest for twelve years, I can honestly say that it is a terrific company,” said Russ Ward, chief fixed wing flight instructor at Leading Edge Aviation. “I am very excited to provide them with quality pilots and watch this partnership grow. The potential for our students is truly incredible.”

Leading Edge Aviation is a longtime partner of Central Oregon Community College as a flight provider for the associate degree program in aviation science.

Leading Edge Aviation encompasses six major business segments including helicopter charter, flight training, avionics, maintenance, Robinson Helicopter overhaul and FBO/Fuel services. Leading Edge Aviation is an FAA Part 135 Air Carrier, operating Robinson R22, R44, and Bell 206 helicopters, holding part 133, 137, 145 and 141 certifications.

