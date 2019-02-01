Why League Of Legends Might Be Perfect For You

Are you tired of the fact that those consoles like X-Box and PlayStation are constantly coming out with new games? Sure, this might seem appealing to some players, but these games aren’t exactly cheap and most of them are online, which means you also have to pay a monthly fee just to play them. This in combination with the costs of these new games and you are going to go over budget quickly. Maybe you are just looking to branch out and try something new. Well, whatever the situation is, there is one game that could be potentially perfect for you. And, this game is League of Legends.

Endless Amounts Of Options

Now, at first, you might be thinking that playing the same game over and over would grow tiresome rather quickly. Well, this might be true for some gamers and some games, but that isn’t the case with League of Legends NA at gamestore.live. Why is this game different? Well, it is the world’s most popular MOBA and is home to 67 million monthly players. There are at least 30 million players accessing the LoL servers daily. In additions to this, any player has access to 121 characters. With a wide number of characters and players, you will find a variety of unique playing platforms. You will be tested against different strategies and you will have to figure out how each different character plays into these strategies.

New Maps And Updates

It is true that over the last few years there have been some minor updates and redraws of the characters and maps, but players are about to be in for the biggest change of all. The most beloved map Summoner’s Rift is going to get a complete makeover. The map is already impressive right now as it is, but the changes are expected to be breathtaking. Summoner’s Rift is the default map for the 5v5 professional players with the traditional three lanes and jungle between them. If you are into graphic design and have an eye for graphics, you are going to be impressed by what League of Legends has to offer.

A Team Game

Are you a big fan of those co-op games where you have to work together as a team? Everyone relies on each other and the overall team needs to be able to adapt and change their strategies. Well, this is the exact type of gameplay that LoL offers. The only way that you can play LoL is online and with a team. There is no single play or offline play. Everything will come down to the team that you have assembled and they types of strategies that you are able to employ.

There Is Potential For A Career

Wouldn’t you just love to be a professional gamer? Get paid to play a game or maybe collect enough each year in tournaments to live off of for an entire year or more. Well, this is exactly what LoL offers. With its increasing popularity, there are now a number of tournaments available each year that the top teams in the world will be competing in.