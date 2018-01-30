Learn and Bond with Your Children with These Three Great Activities

Bonding with your children is a great way to spend the day. Whether it’s cooking together or setting up the holiday decorations, these moments provide beautiful memories and help you become closer with your child. The more time you spend with your child, the better your relationship will be. Some activities, however, offer more opportunities than just bonding. When you learn together, and create together, you can create a lasting bond. You teach your child that learning is a lifelong pursuit. You teach them that it’s okay to make mistakes, but to persevere. There are so many benefits to learning together, and here are three of the best ways to do it:

Discover Your Family History

The first step of this journey is to know where to go. You can check archived newspapers, birth and death records, talk to your family members, find old photos, diaries, and so much more. There are so many ways to discover your family history, and each person’s journey is bound to be different. That is why doing this with your children is so valuable. Not only do they get to do this with you, they also learn how to research effectively, how to conduct interviews, analyze texts and so on. The best part is that they won’t even notice that they’re learning those key skills – they’ll just be solving a mystery!

Once you have your family history down as best you can, it’s time to visit some of the places your ancestors have lived. War, opportunity, and a million other reasons have caused immigration from all around the world, so this is bound to be a trip of a lifetime.

Building Projects for Children

Building projects similarly offer a lot of skill development for children. Not only do they learn mechanics, physics, and logical thinking, but they also learn key problem-solving skills. Working together to build something together, whether it’s a treehouse or anything else, can be incredibly rewarding. You just need to ensure that the projects you take on are age-appropriate, that your children are aware and follow the correct safety procedures, and that you have fun while you’re doing it.

Art Project Ideas

Art is not just a way to express yourself; it’s how you can have fun. Bonding through sheer creation is a great way to not only make beautiful memories, but to have mementos that you can keep forever. Be silly, have fun, and enjoy the thrill of the creative process. Encouraging their creativity through this bonding activity will help them later in life, both in teaching them how to have fun and how to apply creative thought to action.

Learning together is how you both move forward. It is how you engage with your child as a peer as well as a parent. It is how you teach your child how to combat challenges that they aren’t familiar with. It is how you can spend a lovely series of afternoons. It can be a special project between the two of you, or something you do with the whole family.