Learn How To Jump Start a Car

Cars are becoming a part of our day to day life, especially in big cities cars play a vital role in transportation service. We are surrounded by this type of modern applications that are making our life easy but it becomes very frustrating when some of it starts.

Malfunctioning or need maintenance, we can’t afford to call mechanic for every small issue. This made us learn some basic skills to solve such small problems, for example changing tires, but this is not the only issue with cars, the car owner or driver should review their car regularly, they should also know how to use car battery jump starter , so if the car’s battery got dead and you are in the middle of a journey at that time, you can start your car efficiently outdoors relying on any mechanic.

Learning how to apply a car battery jump starter and review their cars is a bit of extra work, but it worth doing because it gives you the idea of how your car works, and it also saves your money.

The followings are some basic steps to jump-start a car:

Step 1: First of all, this work has some chances of giving you an electric shock, so it’s necessary for us to take precautions like wearing gloves and be careful during this process to avoid any kind of shock or injuries.

Step 2: Gather all the required pieces of equipment like a jumper cable set, towel, and most importantly, a car with an effective battery and a set of mechanic Gloves.

Step 3: Make both the cars stand next to each other and open their hoods so that you can attach the jumper cables and outdoors, causing tension in connecting cables.

Step 4: The ends of the jumper cables have an Alligator Clamps, which should not be touching any other metal except the bolts on the batteries.

Step 5: Join the clamps to their respective bolts like red clamps to the positive bolts of both the cars and one black clamp to the negative bolt of working battery and other to any safe metal piece.

Step 6: Now start both the cars for 2 to 3 minutes, and our work is done.

Step 7: At last, remove the clamps and close the hoods.

While doing this process, please consider the following points as safety measures:

– The jumper cables should not get in contact with any other metal except the bolts of the batteries.

– Remove any extra electronic device from cars.

– If you see any crack in the battery, then do not jump-start the car.

– Attach the clamps of the cable to a clean and non-corrosive piece of metal.

– Start the booster car and run it for some time. Then, start the other car.

– Fear Gloves when you are doing this process.

– Read the manuals before taking any actions.

