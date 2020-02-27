Learn the Basics of Solar at a Free Workshop

Anyone interested in the possibilities for installing solar panels on their home, business, or farm is invited to a free public workshop “Basics of Solar Workshop” presented by the nonprofit Solar Oregon. The workshop will take place on Monday, March 2nd at The Environmental Center, beginning at 6 pm.

The workshop, led by Zach Snyder of Solar Oregon, will teach participants the ins and outs of the solar process from installing to financing and tax credits. Zach will be joined by a representative from the Lake County Resource Initiative, who will have information about assistance for solar installation on farms and rural businesses.

The workshop is especially timely because of the fact that the Oregon Legislature just passed new incentives for purchasing a residential solar power system. Zach will explain the new Solar Plus Storage rebate, which can provide up to $5,000 for solar installations beginning this year.

This event is free and open to all.

Register at bit.ly/bendbasics

energytrust.org