Learn to Homebrew Day with Central Oregon Homebrewers

On November 2, Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization (COHO) is hosting an American Homebrewers Association Learn to Homebrew Day event. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Old Mill District’s Center Plaza from 10am to 4pm.

Learn to Homebrew Day is an opportunity for homebrewers to draft their non-brewer friends and families to learn how to make their own beer. Hundreds of fun, educational events are held at homes, breweries, shops and clubs worldwide.

“Since 1999, we have celebrated and shared our passion for one of the most rewarding hobbies of all time — homebrewing,” said Gary Glass, director of American Homebrewers Association. “We invite you to stop by this event to give brewing a try and join in raising a glass with your local community of homebrewers.”

“Central Oregon has many terrific homebrewers, who are enthusiastic about the craft and willing to share their knowledge,” said COHO President Jon Abernathy. “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate Learn to Homebrew Day at a great venue in the Old Mill District, which has always been very supportive of the club. We invite anyone who is curious about homebrewing to join us, ask questions, and find out how to get started brewing at home.”

homebrewersassociation.org/aha-events/learn-to-homebrew-day • cohomebrewers.org