LEGACY of LOVE

(Photo above | by Gneel Owen Costello, Cory Muir & Irina Negrean)

Generations of Bend families have been married at The Old Stone.

In 1912 The First Presbyterian was referred to as The Stone Church because it was the first church in Bend built from stone. Today the historic building stands in the heart of The Old Town District, on NW Franklin, hosts award winning entertainers, events and weddings.

Peter Geiser, the owner of the historic venue comments, “It is not unusual to have folks come in and tell me that their parents and grandparents were married here.” Peter and his wife, Maureen Sweeney, have enjoyed hearing from the community about the history of The Old Stone. A black and white photo, dating to 1913, of the recently completed church hangs in the entrance to the venue, illustrating how much and how little, the venue has changed since its conception.

Substantial capital investment in 2016 has enlivened The Old Stone into a thriving venue and event center that offers versatility and class. Oak wainscoting outlines a stunning new 1,600 square foot white oak floor that reflects the colors from 100-years-old glass windows. The addition of an oak bar continues the gothic style interior. The space feels warm, open and welcoming.

The Old Stone hosts rehearsal dinners, weddings and receptions. Caterers have room to stage a buffet for 120 or serve plated meals for up to 80 guests leaving room to dance. There are also 30 and 50 amp food truck hookups on the outside southwest corner of the building in the parking lot. The space integrates beautifully whether it is a casual celebration or formal occasion.

A unique feature is the stage that accommodates any kind of band or instrumentalist. The baby grand piano is available to rent and has been played by Grammy winners and local prodigies alike. The acoustics of the venue are among the very best in Central Oregon, and extra sound and lighting equipment can be arranged to create a memorable musical celebration.

The Old Stone has been a place of celebration for more than a century. It is the sense of family heritage that has enriched The Old Stone for decades and makes you feel at home.

The Old Stone

157 NW Franklin Avenue, Bend, OR 97703

www.oldstonebend.com

541-322-7273