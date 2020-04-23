LEGAL NOTICE — CENTRAL OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE — REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL — RFP#1546-20 RESNET PROVIDER

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) requests proposals from qualified vendors to be the Resnet Provider for COCC. A complete set of RFP documents may be obtained from the Director of Contracts and Risk Management by emailing: sandresen@cocc.edu. The deadline for submitting a proposal is: 2:00pm, Pacific Standard Time, May 14, 2020. Proposals may be submitted by email to sandresen@cocc.edu DO NOT FAX QUOTES.

Proposals may be emailed to: Sharla Andresen at sandresen@cocc.edu. The email subject line should state BID NUMBER, BID TITLE, and Bidders name.

All Proposals submitted shall contain a statement as to whether the Bidder is a resident or non-resident Bidder, as defined in ORS279.A.120. The College is not responsible for any costs of any Bidders incurred while submitting bid; all Bidders who respond to solicitations do so solely at their own expense.

Central Oregon Community College, a Community College District created within the context of Oregon Revised Statutes, is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and Women-Owned Businesses are encouraged to participate in this solicitation. The College may waive any or all informalities and irregularities, may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public procurement procedures and requirements, and may reject for good cause any or all Proposals upon a finding of the College that it is in the public interest to do so.

Sharla Andresen

Director of Contracts and Risk Management