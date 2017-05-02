Legislature Announces Hearings on Hidden Sales Tax

The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Tax Reform will hold public hearings this week on their plan for a gross receipts tax on Oregon sales. Priority Oregon opposes the new tax because companies are sure to pass the cost on to consumers with higher prices on goods and services.

“The plan will place a tax on the gross receipts of every company with sales over $1 million dollars a year, regardless of whether or not they make a profit. Those companies that can still afford to stay in business will have no choice but to raise their prices, and that will hit low and middle-income families and seniors living on fixed incomes really hard,” said John Davis, spokesperson for Priority Oregon.

Earlier this month, Priority Oregon launched a campaign encouraging Oregonians to contact their legislators and the Governor in opposition to the new tax. The group also launched, www.itsreallyjustasalestax.com, a website where people can go for more information.

“Oregon state government is taking in more money than at any other time in state history but still claims to have a $1.6 billion deficit. Instead of looking for new ways to soak Oregonians with billions of dollars in new taxes, the legislature needs to get government spending under control,” Davis continued. “Without serious, long term spending reform, there will never be enough money to fund state government.”

The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Tax Reform will hold public hearings on May 2 and May 4 at 8:30am but will not provide an opportunity for public input. Still, Priority Oregon is encouraging taxpayers to show up at the hearings. “We need to remind members of the committee that they’re taxing real people and small businesses, not just big corporations,” Davis concluded.

About Priority Oregon

Priority Oregon supports public policies that will help grow our economy and create new family supporting jobs here in Oregon. Priority Oregon is organized under Section 501C4 of the Internal Revenue Service

For Questions, please contact info@itsreallyjustasalestax.com