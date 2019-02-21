Les Schwab Amphitheater Receives All At Once Sustainability Award

(Photo | Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

Les Schwab Amphitheater was chosen to receive the All At Once Sustainability Award for Jack Johnson’s 2017-18 All the Light Above It Too World Tour. The award acknowledged only three venues in the United States that excel in waste reduction and sustainability. The Bend venue received the award due to the implementation of several waste reduction measures and initiatives to boost energy conservation as part of its ongoing practices.

“Several years ago, we started a program called the Take Note Initiative that was designed as a formal program for reducing waste and making the amphitheater a more environmentally friendly venue,” said Marney Smith, director for Les Schwab Amphitheater. “Each season, we expand the program to accomplish our sustainability goals. We are honored to be recognized for this work, as we believe incorporating sustainability wherever possible is vital to creating a better community.”

Les Schwab Amphitheater’s Take Note Initiative has several features that earned it the All at Once Sustainability Award, including:

Use of reusable and compostable cups for alcohol purchases, including compostable glasses, plates and utensils at all food vendors

Elimination of single-use plastic bottles

Installation of an on-site water filtration station for filling reusable vessels

Recycling, waste and compost management services with a goal of zero waste

In a written statement, Jack Johnson said, “I’m grateful to these venues, festivals and promoters for showing real leadership in the movement to green the music industry. You are thinking outside the box to make concerts more sustainable, which also offers a better experience to the fans. We are exploring ways to promote reusables and wipe out disposable plastics and I loved looking out at the crowds each night and seeing so many people using reusable cups. I am proud of the All At Once Sustainability award winners for your commitment to reduce single-use plastic and for leading by example.”

All At Once is Jack Johnson’s social action network where like-minded individuals can make a positive change in the local and world community: connect with non-profit groups, take environmental action and receive rewards. All At Once promotes Sustainable Local Food Systems and Plastic Free Initiatives. allatonce.org

Already in 2019, Les Schwab Amphitheater has recently announced several upcoming shows for the season with more to come. Announced shows include: Jason Isbell and Father John Misty (June 9); Rebelution (June 23); Ziggy Marley and Michael Franti (June 27); Avett Brothers (August 13); Josh Groban (August 20); and Gary Clark Jr (September 14).

