Les Schwab Amphitheater’s Summer Sundays Concert Series to Take Hiatus After 16 Years

Long-running free family concerts to take a break in face of abundance of Central Oregon summer activities

Les Schwab Amphitheater today announced that the Summer Sundays concert series will be taking a hiatus. The popular concert series has hosted more than 300 musical acts since its inception in 2002, and has been a staple of summertime in Bend Oregon. Originally created to fill a gap in the region’s free events and live music entertainment, the need in the community has shifted since its inception.

Marney Smith, director for the Les Schwab Amphitheater, said, “It has been an honor to have hosted the Summer Sundays concert series for so many years, along with our numerous sponsors and business partners in the community including Bend Memorial Clinic. When we created these events, Bend was a very different place than it is today. As our community continues to grow and thrive, we’ve found an over-abundance of events in Bend in the summer months and the impetus behind the development of the concert series no longer exists. We are happy to pass the torch to the many other wonderful events in our community, for now.”

Smith noted that her team plans to keep a close eye on trends in the region and bring back the series when it makes sense. The already extremely busy summer calendar and community event fatigue contributed to the decision.

The Les Schwab Amphitheater will continue to offer a variety of live music acts as part of the Bend Summer Concert Series, from Memorial Day weekend through early Fall. In addition, the amphitheater will continue to be home to the Bend Brewfest and many other community events, such as the Pole Pedal Paddle, Oregon Winterfest, OSU Cascades Graduation and community walks and runs.

For a complete list of events at Les Schwab Amphitheater and the Old Mill District, visit www.bendconcerts.com & www.oldmilldistrict.com.

About the Les Schwab Amphitheater

The Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon’s premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a legendary Central Oregon businessman Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August, plus free concerts by local and national performers in the Bend Memorial Clinic Free Summer Sunday Concert Series. www.bendconcerts.com

About the Old Mill District

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.theoldmill.com