Let’s Pull Together on June 15

Let’s Pull Together is a volunteer-oriented multi-county noxious weed eradication event to help control noxious weeds. The event is for every weekend gardener and concerned citizen who wants to be involved. Learn how you can help protect our native Oregon ecosystem.

How to get involved:

Visit our web page at org, preregister and get a tee.

Bring your weeding tool of choice, your friends, and family, and join

Meet us at our weed pull locations. Our site coordinators and noxious weed experts will assist you in identifying native plants and noxious

Sites are family friendly for children of all ages and for all physical ability

Mobile/Walking groups will depart the meet at location after 9am on Saturday, June 15

Volunteers meet at weed pull locations. Group orientation with site coordinators and identification training with weed experts.

Locations:

Pilot Butte State Park, groups will work the base and hiking trails

Northwest Crossing: Meet at Pacific Crest Middle

Along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District (mobile group meeting at the west side of the footbridge in the Old Mill District)

Festivities at Noon: Free for all our volunteers! Join us for lunch, beverages, prizes, entertainment and much more! At the Westside Venue in the Old Mill District (On the west side of the footbridge along the river).

Why?

Noxious weeds are non-native invasive species which threaten our ecosystem. They not only crowd out native plants, but they starve wildlife, use water and create allergens.

Noxious weeds also provide tremendous ladder fuel which during wildfires can radically change the speed and fury at which wildfires burn. And yes…they are trying to take over Oregon!