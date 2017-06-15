Let’s Pull Together on June 17 Controlling Noxious Weeds in Bend, Oregon

On the morning of Saturday, June 17, local residents are invited to join Let’s Pull Together, a multi-county noxious weed eradication event. Helping control noxious weeds is something every weekend gardener or concerned citizen can do to help protect our native ecosystem.

How to get involved:

-Bring your weeding tool of choice, your friends, and family, and join in!

-Meet at a weed pull site at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. Sites are family friendly for children of all ages and for all physical ability levels.

-Site coordinators and noxious weed experts will assist volunteers in identifying native plants and noxious weeds.

-Mobile/walking groups will depart from site locations after orientation.

Weed Pull Sites:

-Pilot Butte State Park: Groups will work the base and hiking trails

-Northwest Crossing: Meet at Summit High School; this mobile group will also visit Pacific Crest Middle and Miller Elementary Schools

-Deschutes River: Meet at the grassy area on the west side of the footbridge in the Old Mill District; this mobile group will work along the Deschutes River

Following the weed pull, volunteers are invited to free festivities at the Old Mill District (grassy area on the west side of the footbridge). Beginning at noon, there will be lunch, beverages, prizes, entertainment and much more!

Volunteers can also pull weeds at home or in their neighborhood. Complimentary yellow weed bags and identification materials are available at these locations:

City of Bend, Public Works, 62975 Boyd Acres Road

City of Bend, City Hall, 710 NW Wall (2nd Floor Admin)

Deschutes County Road Department, 61150 SE 27th Street

Bagged noxious weeds can be dropped off June 17, from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m., at the Old Mill District (grassy area on the west side of the footbridge).

For more information about Let’s Pull Together and noxious weeds, visit: www.letspulltogether.com.