Let’s Talk Diversity Coalition partners with the American College of Rheumatology on Lupus Awareness Campaign in Central Oregon

Let’s Talk Diversity Coalition is excited to partner with the American College of Rheumatology on a project to increase awareness in central Oregon around lupus.

We are conducting a pre-awareness campaign survey to see how much people in central Oregon know about lupus. Please take the short survey and be entered to win a Fitbit! The survey can be accessed through the links below and will be open from February 17, 2017 – March 17, 2017. Paper surveys will also be available in multiple locations across central Oregon, including county public health offices and various other locations. A list of these locations are available at our website, www.letstalkdiversity.net.

English version: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OregonLupus

Spanish version: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Espanol-Lupus

Lupus is a serious autoimmune disease (where the body attacks its own healthy cells and tissues) that affects women of color more than any other demographic group. It can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin and nervous system. It is a chronic illness with periods of no symptoms and periods where symptoms flare up. Talk to your doctor if you have any of the following symptoms: swollen or painful joints, rash from being in the sun, pale or purple fingers or toes from cold or stress, more tired than usual, mouth sores, butterfly-shaped rash across the nose and cheeks, or a history of kidney disease.

The Let’s Talk Diversity Coalition is a nonprofit regional health equity coalition based out of Madras, Oregon that promotes cultural awareness, equity and inclusion by empowering youth and adults in the communities of Jefferson County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Carolyn Harvey

Wellness Coordinator

Let’s Talk Diversity Coalition

574 SW 4th St

Madras, OR 97741

Office: (541) 475-4292

charvey@letstalkdiversity.net

www.letstalkdiversity.net