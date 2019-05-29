Leveraging the Power of Creative Thinking in Managing Remote Teams

It’s nobody’s secret that creativity is one of the most powerful tools a human can leverage to come up with breakthrough innovative ideas. By thinking creatively, you can change both your personal and professional life and help others unleash the powers of creativity. Management is often associated with traditional and conservative thinking and might seem like the least possible niche to try your creative prowess, but we are confident that by thinking creatively you can come up with a number of powerful ways to improve your managerial style and, as a result, your company’s performance.

Managing remote teams and freelancers might seem like a daunting task with little room for creativity but a lot for supervision and tracking. However, we’re here to present that reality in a fresh way and share some valuable and practical tips on how you can use your creativity at organizing, building, and managing teams.

What is innovation?

If you think that innovation is about creating new ideas, it’s not entirely so. While it certainly incorporates coming up with new solutions, the process involves a successful introduction of those changes and making them happen daily. Innovation, per se, might sound spontaneous and instant, whereas, in reality, it’s a gradual process that encompasses gradual improvement in existing services or products and developing new solutions on a continuous basis.

Innovation implies having a leader because the process is much more successful when it’s purposefully led. If you think you lack leadership skills, then it’s high time you worked on them by reading, studying, attending meetups, conferences, and so on; and if that’s not working for you, then accept the possibility of hiring or appointing the leader.

Another condition for successful innovation is the management’s commitment to positive change that would concern all members of the team or organization. By thinking strategically, you’re enabling yourself to think more generally about the future and how it might affect your employees and company as a whole. Thinking about the future is one of the first prerequisites for unleashing the power of your imagination and creativity.

Flexibility and acceptance of risk go hand in hand with innovation: rigid structures will produce inertia and stagnation, whereas quick and agile teams are apt to break into new markets with progressive products.

Traditional corporate culture, while may still produce innovative solutions, is much less capable of generating new ideas: routine dulls creative thinking but informal attitude spurs imagination, willingness, and openness to contribute.

The structure of a creative organization

Any organization, be it a remote or offline business, falls somewhere on a creative/productive continuum with “think tanks” and research laboratories being the most creative and administrative and commercial companies being the most productive. However, irrespective of what type of business you manage, you can come up with ways of making your company more creative, if that’s what you truly want. First, you can outsource some of those creativity tasks to another organization or subcontractors, or, otherwise, create a separate department or hire a person responsible for innovation.

Imagine that you have that employee with a creative streak. When thinking about ordering, organizing, and formalizing your relationship with that person, remember that chaos and informality are the seedbeds of creativity, so allowing personal and professional freedom might sound like a better idea. The same applies to departments, teams, and everyone else in your company who’s responsible for innovation.

Hierarchical organizations, distinctions of status, and breeding bureaucracy are hostile to creativity: keep everyone’s on your team as flat as possible, and relationships as informal as possible. While it’s certainly necessary to have supervisors inside your team, try to find a progressive laid back approach to that supervision and never allow supervisors to make their subordinates feel invaluable or unappreciated.

Nevertheless, it’s important for you to ascertain yourself as a leader because if people don’t see leadership, you’ll lose credibility and trust. Leadership, however, doesn’t mean isolation from the rest of your team; conversely, allow your employees to reach out to you and encourage communication between the departments.

To sum up, let’s outline the main features of a creative organization: decentralized decision making, flat structure rather than pyramidical, informal rather than formal, strong leadership, lateral rather than vertical interaction, positive thinking, strategic mindset, willingness to accept risk.

Three ways to foster creativity in remote teams

Now, let’s look at how creativity applies to the management of remote teams and how you can foster creative thinking without being able to interact with your team face to face.

Work on yourself first: establish yourself as a strategic leader

It’s important to always start from yourself. As a leader, you need to provide a clear sense of direction, embrace strategic thinking and planning, and project an attitude of “making it happen.” You have to be sure what you’re trying to achieve and how you plan to achieve those things, meanwhile making your enthusiasm and creativity contagious for all team members.

Managing a remote team comes at the cost of not being able to interact directly, but modern technologies allow you to make yourself more present whenever and wherever you need to. Schedule video calls, presentations, webinars; ask your clients, partners, other team members, and leaders to participate and contribute. During video calls, try to make eye contact at least with the camera, so everyone on board would feel like you’re talking to them.

As a leader, you have to be a person with a message, who’s able to think deeply and deliver on their promises. Team members must look up to you because you are the one with humor and infectious enthusiasm.

Supervising remote workers is important, but you have tracking systems to take care of just that. At Soshace, we use HubStaff software to track working hours and activity of every employee, which is absolutely essential in our business, since freelance developers are paid by the hour. Delegating the tracking stuff to software means you have more time to actually talk to your employees about the work done or hear them out for concerns or ideas.

Ensure everyone is informed and has access to other team members

Since communication is one of the biggest hurdles for remote teams, it’s important to ensure everyone is properly and timely informed. Moreover, ensure that no important decision is made without consulting all the key leaders within your organization, no matter how far they are on the map from the rest of your team. Scheduling up calls every morning to discuss important issues and ideas are critical for any business, especially remote.

During those brief moments of interaction, value each and every contribution and allow everyone to have a chance to speak up. You’ll be surprised that many ideas are better developed not in the minds of their holders or creators but when they are transplanted to grow in other minds.

Moreover, organize brainstorming sessions, not just check-up calls, but conversations where everyone is encouraged to contribute to the possible solutions of the outlining problem. During brainstorming, judgment is ruled out until later, wildness and creativity are welcomed wholeheartedly, the more ideas the better, combination and improvement on the ideas already spoken are sought and asked for. You’ll be surprised that by holding regular sessions like this, you’ll see more and more people contributing or willing to participate in the discussion.

Organize fun activities off work: promote an informal culture

Organization of a laid back creative culture that stimulates people to share can be achieved by scheduling fun activities where team members do not talk about work. It could be anything: from online book club meetings, like the one we hold at Soshace every month, to a gaming session, or a debate club. By enabling people to talk about something else other than work, you make sure everyone feels comfortable and valued for whatever input they are bringing. Moreover, everyone gets closer on your team, gets to know each other, and their personalities, which can come in handy during creative or brainstorming sessions, because you never know where ideas can come from.

Conclusion

By projecting an image of a creative and enthusiastic leader, you’ll stimulate others to look up to you and follow into your steps. If you cannot communicate, you cannot innovate. Therefore, ensure communication is an integral part of your team management. Organize brainstorming sessions and regular video calls, as well as fun activities, like debate clubs, unrelated to work. Foster creativity within the organization by allowing everyone to share and contribute to the conversation. Be flexible, experiment, and plow the ground for change to overcome natural resistance that oftentimes comes with any prospective changes.

Author: Marina Vorontsova, a copywriter at Soshace.com, a hiring platform for web developers: hire a developer or apply for a remote job.