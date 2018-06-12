Library Night at the Bend Elks Baseball Game

Tuesday, June 19 • 6:30pm (gates 5:30pm) • 401 SE Roosevelt Avenue, Bend

Batter up! Its $2 Tuesday and the library is inviting baseball and book lovers to celebrate Library Night with the Bend Elks on Tuesday, June 19, at 6:30pm. Show your library card and get in free. Find out about the Deschutes Public Library’s summer reading program and win free books and other prizes while watching the Elks challenge the Victoria HabourCats. For more information please call the library at 541-617-7050.

