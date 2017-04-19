Life Saving Technology

The application of scientific knowledge in industries in our day to day lives is fast changing the world into a big computer operated community. Amazing initiatives of technology have changed the way of doing work. These changes in the way we do things has made life a lot easier. Some of the tech is being used to save lives.

The Latest life Saving Inventions Of Technology

One of the latest initiatives of technology is the invention of portable solar powered devices. Such devices include solar powered lanterns which very helpful during disasters. The technology has become very instrumental in disaster stricken areas.

These solar powered lanterns come with attachments which can charge all types of mobile handsets. This helps to ensure that there is effective communication even during the crisis. This makes humanitarian work a lot easier. Aiding the affected people is quicker when there are no communication the problems.

IBM’s Watson has taken its computing systems to another level by introducing the Watson Discovery Advisor .This invention helps anyone trying to leverage big data to test programs very quickly. This allows even rescue workers to process a lot of data, work that the human minds cannot do. This technology innovation helps reduces timelines increasing chances of reaching people in need in time.

Another fascinating piece of technology has recently hit the health sector. It is being called myriad technology. This tech works by allowing for distance between the patient and the caregiver without putting the patient at risk. By enabling care givers to remotely monitor their patients it makes it the process of healing the sick more efficient. Myriad technologies is looking forward to the invention of other telemedicine platforms or self-care tools upon which the system can reach its full potential.