Light Industrial & Business Park Expansion Underway

Sisters Gains Traction as Tech Player

A small town in Deschutes County eclipsing 2300 residents, the City of Sisters, Oregon is making a push to move and start trade sectored companies expanding living wage jobs and diversifying the local economy. Known as a tourism-reliant locale, Sisters looks to promote its tech companies that specialize in bioscience and advanced manufacturing, as well as wood products, outdoor recreation, arts-related, green energy, hi-tech and avionics.

“Sisters is a passionate and authentic arts community that attracts businesses of all types,” notes Economic Development of Central Oregon Sisters Managing Director, Caprielle Foote-Lewis. “Facing very limited existing LI buildings and low rental housing inventory, we are now developing industrial buildings, with units below for businesses and housing space on top. This gives us the opportunity to recruit/relocate more small companies and skilled talent to Sisters.”

As of September 30, the city has authorized the construction of 73 single family units, 20 townhouse units and three triplex units for a total of 102 residential units. New commercial and mixed use projects have received land use approval and are anticipated to be underway shortly, including two new mixed use light industrial/live work projects in the North Sisters Business Park.

Laird Superfood, which originated in Sisters, has set out to conduct its product research and manufacturing locally. Laird is undergoing rapid expansion and could create 40-50 jobs locally, according to Foote-Lewis.

Construction of 48 multifamily units has also been underway since spring 2017. Although residential construction has been active, familiar challenges with labor supply, land and construction costs continue to keep new construction from meeting the high demand. Sisters has a 66-acre parcel of US forest service property on the market, which could make way for future industrial projects.

Sisters intends to preserve its tight-knit community, while showcasing its downtown, access to natural resources and schools, all of which attract local and outside employers to the region.

“The City is conducting a community-wide visioning process and update and that would be entered into a new comprehensive plan,” explains Foote-Lewis. “We have the opportunity to grow smart while working to protect the values of the small rural community, our assets and natural resources. This is outlined in our ‘Guiding Principles’ for the updated economic development plan (see below).”

Sisters Guiding Principles for Economic Development

This is how we go about doing this work in our community:

1. Encourage multi-generational participation, collaboration;

2. Advocate for the next generation (will our children have the opportunity to live here and find gainful employment?);

3. Act as the reference point for everyone in the community regarding jobs, business and industry development;

4. Economic diversification is at the center of all we do;

5. Respect the quality of life that makes this place special; and

6. Manage growth so it is consistent with the character and values of the community.

Ed Fitzjarrell, founder of Metabolic Maintenance, started his family business 33 years ago and has been in Sisters for 23 years. Metabolic Maintenance specializes in selling high grade, excipient-free supplements to licensed physicians nationwide.

“As you pass through Sisters, what you see is this very attractive commercial hospitality town, but what you may not see is the diverse economy we’re growing, and you may not even know that it’s there,” states Fitzjarrell. “Our company continues to grow at double digit rates. The challenge remains finding a strong workforce in Sisters.”

There is however the opportunity for students to learn coding and take computer science courses K-12, an initiative backed by school board members. Foote-Lewis is working with Better Together’s Youth Career Connect on a regional internship program that connects high school and higher education students with companies. “We hope to provide meaningful work experiences to prepare our next generation for successful careers upon graduation.”

Heading into 2018, the City of Sisters anticipates that as long as the national economic outlook remains stable, high levels of construction activity will continue in response to increased demand.