Lingering Questions, 2019 Forecast Discussed at Upcoming Legislative Recap

The Bend Chamber invites you to get in front of a very special panel of decision makers including: Senators Tim Knopp and Cliff Bentz, and Representatives Gene Whisnant and Mike McLane, joined by Lobbyist Erik Kancler at its upcoming “What’s Brewing” forum, Tuesday, March 13 as they recap the 2018 “short session” of the Oregon Legislature and talk about what to expect this year ahead.

What will impact your business? Will workforce housing see new development and incentives? What’s next for Cap & Trade in 2019? Is the Governor going to veto SB 1528 (which puts limits on the federal business tax break) to keep her promise to small business? Or, could someone get sued over this as un-constitutional? What’s ahead for PERS?

The funding granted by our state legislators for OSU Cascades next academic building grows it as an extension of one of our region’s greatest assets to education and key industry workforce skills development. Does this ensure OSU Cascades continued growth?

Doors open for networking at 5 pm | Forum starts at 5:30pm | Register online at bendchamber.org

10 Barrel to offer all-you-can-eat buffet to attendees for $15 during the event.

10 Barrel is rolling out a new offering to help ease hunger pangs during What’s Brewing. Buffet includes: pizza, hot wings, salad, and nachos. Simply add the buffet to your overall registration. A wristband will be waiting for you along with your name tag at the check-in table the night of What’s Brewing.

Parking at 10 Barrel:

There is additional parking north of the Pub building, as well as across the street, and along the shoulders of 18th St. Make sure you leave enough room near driveways for large truck deliveries. (Do not park in “No Parking” and “Loading Dock” areas as you will be towed without notification.)