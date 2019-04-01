Why Only Listening to Your Customer’s Feedback is Not Enough?

Every business knows the importance of ensuring customer satisfaction. That is why most bend over backward to achieve satisfaction from their clients. Doing so helps them create a long-lasting relationship with them.

But rather than approaching each and every client in this manner, you can tailor your services to your customer’s needs. In doing so, you won’t need to bend over backward with every newcustomer, the service will speak for itself. In order to achieve this, you need to get feedback from your customers. However, just asking and reading the feedback isn’t enough. You need to look at the feedback as constructive criticism and adapt your services accordingly. Only then will you be able to enhance the customer experience.

Sidd Pagidipati, a serial entrepreneur, explains that when you start to implement your customer’s feedback, you will likely see a rise in recurring business with your clients. The feedback will benefit your business in the following ways:

Enhance your services and products

Listening and actually working off customer’s feedback can allow your business to enhance its solutions. This is especially important when you introduce a new product or service. While most businesses perform market research before launching a new solution, you still don’t really know how it fairs until you have clients test it out. From their experience with your solution, they can provide feedback on its advantages and flaws. This will help you evolve your product to limit the flaws while increasing advantages.

Such feedbacks also give you insights into what customers are looking for. It allows you to tailor your solutions to the needs of customers. All of which will help increase sales.

Measure the satisfaction level of your customers

There is no way around it, customer satisfaction will always lead to higher business performance. If you can’t satisfy your customers, chances are your business won’t flourish. In fact, 71% of consumers say that they would end their contract with a company due to poor customer service. Which shows that there is a correlation between satisfaction and higher revenue and market share. So you want to make sure that you pay heed to their feedbacks.

To determine their level of satisfaction, you can use scales and rating such as NPS when getting feedback from your clients. Such a methodology will let you score your services and make it easier for data analysis to determine exactly how satisfied your customers are.

Shows customer’s you care about their opinion

When you ask someone for their opinion, you are telling them that you want their input. While just listening to your clients gets this accomplished, it doesn’t have as much of an impact as when they actually see you make changes based on their feedback. That shows them that you value their input and want to involve them when it comes to shaping your business. Taking such measures helps you create a much stronger bond with your customers. It makes them feel like they are a part of your business.

Increases customer retention

Customer loyalty is important to any business. So much so that it actually saves them money. Acquiring a new customer costs 5 times more than keeping your customer base. What feedbacks does is, it allows your business to determine its shortcomings and work on them. This is done to the extent that customers no longer have issues that can turn them away from your business due to bad customer service. When the client sees that a business is providing them with the exact service they need, they are more likely to come back to them for the services each and every time.

Gives you data to base decisions off

When it comes to making business decisions, you want to make sure that you make them based on data available to you. You can’t just make decisions out of thin air and expect them to work. That will lead to more harm than good for your business. Feedbacks presents you with ample data which allows you to determine the right decisions for your business, moving forward. From improving your solutions to interaction with customers, feedbacks will help take your business to the next level.

For a business to flourish, it needs to learn to be customer-centric. To achieve this, it isn’t just about getting feedback from your customers. You need to implement and shape your business around these feedbacks if you want to keep customers satisfied. This doesn’t only help retain customers but also allows you to tailor your solutions to the needs of prospective clients also. So remember to give your customer’s a voice and let them know that you value their opinion. All of which will help your business grow.