Live Webinar to Address High Blood Pressure Care

On Wednesday, July 1 at 3pm, the Central Oregon public is invited to a live virtual webinar with Dr. Mark Backus, who will be giving a presentation about high blood pressure care and prevention. The presentation is being hosted on Facebook by the KnowMyBP.org campaign. It will cover:

What high blood pressure is

The signs, symptoms and causes

How to work with your physician to get a proper diagnosis

The benefits of self-monitoring

Treatment options

To access the presentation, go to KnowMyBP.org’s Facebook page and click on events. Dr. Backus is also available to give virtual blood pressure presentations to church groups, philanthropic clubs and businesses in Central Oregon. If you are unable to attend the Facebook live event or would like to schedule an event with your business, club or group, please contact Kylie Loving at the Crook County Health Department.

Mark Backus, MD, FACP is a graduate of Stanford undergraduate and Duke University Medical School and has been in private practice for over 20 years. Dr Backus practices medicine at Cascade Internal Medicine in Bend and was named a national blood pressure control champion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Million Hearts Campaign.

The presentation and the KnowMyBP campaign are both projects funded by the Central Oregon Health Council. The Crook County Health Department is the fiscal manager of the grant and helps to promote the events throughout the Central Oregon region.

co.crook.or.us