Local Bend Residential Design Firm Wins Green Builder Magazine 2019 Home of the Year Overall Grand

(Rowe-Toogood house | Photo courtesy of Shelter Studio Inc.)

The Shelter Studio Inc., located in Bend, has won Grand Winner – Home of the Year award from Green Builder Magazine. The award will be presented to The Shelter Studio, Inc. in Las Vegas February 17.

Green Builder Media Announces Winners of Green Home of the Year Competition

Winners of this year’s sustainable housing competition are stunning yet highly livable residences that take net-zero performance for granted. New categories this year recognize sustainable innovation, cities and a “superhero.”

Green Builder Media’s Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards program, now in its 11th year, recognizes the industry’s most authentic, advanced, beautiful and sustainable projects–and the professionals who design and construct them.

“Homes like these represent a perfect fusion of art and science,” says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “Their extremely high performance mostly happens behind the walls, giving the lucky owners time to simply live their lives in an environment with good indoor air quality, clean water and more than a few smart home technologies.”

The stand-out winners boast sustainable features, innovative design, whole-home performance and integration with the natural environment.

“Energy efficiency and great design don’t have to sleep in separate bedrooms, the way they did 20 years ago,” Powers adds. “These homes bring passion back into the home building business. The hard work of builders embraces the inspired concepts of great architects.”

“Don’t believe those who say that homes aren’t built the way they used to be, Powers adds. “Take any of these homes side by side with a home from 1970 and there’s almost no comparison, either in building science or floorplan. These beautiful homes are simply better built: more resilient, more efficient, with a visual wow factor.”

“We have never been more excited about our annual awards program,” says Ron Jones Green Builder Media’s founder and president. “After a decade of celebrating the ‘best of the best’ in green building projects it is only natural that we expand the recognition to include outstanding communities, exemplary municipal programs, great products, and special individuals in sustainability. This year’s honorees have all set new standards and we couldn’t be more proud to present them.”

The winners, who will be celebrated at an awards dinner February 17 at Mr Chow in Las Vegas, are listed below.

2019 Green Home of the Year Award Winners By Category

Home and Community

Overall Grand: Rowe Toogood Residence, Bend, Oregon.

Architect/Designer: The Shelter Studio Builder: Phillip Chavez, Gretchen Rowe

Alternative Building

Strickland Residence, Oak Harbor, Wash.

Architect/Designer: Zero-Energy Plans

Builder/Developer: Clifton View Homes

General

Black Residence, Katonah, N.Y.

Architect/Designer: Great Oak Studio Architecture

Builder: Dynamite Contracting

Mainstream Green

Northwest NetZero, Seattle

Architect/Designer: First Lamp Architecture

Builder/Developer: Dwell Development

Offsite Construction

Epic on French, Breckenridge, Colo.

Builder: Heritage Homes of Nebraska

Developer: Mountain Life Companies

Small Footprint

Tiny Bamboo Bungalow, Kea’au, Hawaii

Architect/Builder: Bamboo Living

Sustainable Community

Whisper Valley, Austin

Developer: Taurus Investment Holdings

Sustainability Showcase

Panacea Retreat, Denver

Architect: DTJ Design

Builder: Thrive Home Builders

Developer: Forest City Stapleton Inc.

Sustainability Superhero

Nathan Good, Nathan Good Architects, Salem, Ore.

Sustainable City

Large City: New York, NY

Mid-sized City: Orlando, FL

Small City: Wellington, FL

Sustainable Innovations of the Year

Overall Winner: EcoSmart

Innovative Air Sealing: Aeroseal

Smart Plumbing: American Standard

Bath Ventilation: Delta

Leak Detection: Uponor and Flo

HVAC Performance: Lennox

Heat Pump Technology: LG One

Zoning Efficiency: Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS)

Flexible Code Compliance: Panasonic

Solar Advancement: SolarEdge

Structural Ingenuity: Tstud

www.greenbuildermedia.com