Local Contractor to Provide FREE Grocery & Medication Pick-Up & Drop-Off

To help #StopTheSpread and support #SocialDistancing, a local HVAC contractor will pick up and drop off groceries and medications to residents in Bend, Redmond and Madras, at no cost!

Central Oregon Heating, Cooling & Plumbing and a handful of other local business have been classified as Essential Service Businesses (EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 20-12), allowing them to work outside the home and drive to service customers. Families and individuals take the risk to visit grocery stores and pharmacies every day for essential items. Allowing a local HVAC contractor with protective gear and government clearance to run such errands will help our community and the State of Oregon to flatten the curve.

Most grocery stores and pharmacies offer online ordering and payment. Scheduling a free pick up and drop off will help families with school-aged kids, individuals working from home and immunity-compromised residents.

Visit coheating.com for additional details and to schedule a free pick-up or drop-off.

