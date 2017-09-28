Are you up for the Local Food Challenge?

Eat Local, Think Local, Win Prizes

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s (HDFFA) third annual Local Food Challenge kicks off this coming Sunday, October 1, daring you to test your knowledge, compete in mini-challenges, and eat delicious local food along the way.

Each day, October 1st through the 7th, HDFFA is giving away local food prizes for participants who complete daily mini-challenges that include testing knowledge of food, product seasonality, and local agriculture. Participants will be asked to cook, share, visit, and snap photos along the way.

Participants of the Local Food Challenge increase their chances of being drawn for daily and grand prizes by completing the challenges, thanking a local food business for sourcing locally, or submitting a photo of a local food experience. Participants can earn additional points by sharing challenges to Facebook or Instagram, and using the hashtag #HDFFA and #LocalFoodChallenge.

Daily prizes include gift cards to purchase Central Oregon fresh food directly from farmers.. The Grand Prize includes over $100 worth of farm fresh food, a gift basket of specialty products, and a hands-on cooking class from a local chef.

To receive daily challenges sign up at hdffa.org/portfolio-posts/local-food-challenge/

or check out our Facebook page www.facebook.com/highdesertfoodandfarm

“There’s so much good food here that people are not always aware of,” explains Jess Weiland HDFFA Program Director. “We want to bring that awareness to the public in a fun and engaging way. Since food produced here in Central Oregon does not have to be shipped across the country, it usually tastes better, retains more nutrition, and is better for the community.”

HDFFA challenges you to taste the difference, meet your farmer, and go local!

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. The mission is to support a community-based food system by fostering relationships between producers and consumers, increasing awareness and access to food from our region, and cultivating community participation with local food. The Local Food Challenge is supported by a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.