Local Jeweler Featured on Cover of INSTORE Magazine

(Photos courtesy of John Paul Designs)

Local artist and jeweler John Paul, of John Paul Designs was recently featured on the cover of INSTORE, a national monthly jewelry trade magazine. The feature for the month of December is “Men’s jewelry” and the editors at INSTORE determined John Paul Designs represented that topic well.

“This recognition is humbling by INSTORE Magazine. Being on the cover of our nation’s premier jewelry magazine and having the word “Mavericks” written over my body is both a testament to my journey and a reflection of my ideals. I have created jewelry that has been both unconventional and original as it is brazen, and I feel as though I am just beginning the journey of true discovery.” says Paul.

“John Paul’s work is incredible. It is refreshing in a time when all things seem replicated and re-visited.” says Shawna Moore, customer of John Paul Designs.

John Paul Designs is located in downtown Bend at 1006 NW Bond Street and is open daily from 10am-5:30PM. You can see more of John Paul’s work at www.johnpauldesigns.com

ABOUT JOHN PAUL DESIGNS

John Paul has been designing jewelry in downtown Bend, Oregon for over 20 years. What started out as a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Metalsmithing from the University of Wisconsin Stout, has led to a lava rock and mortar jewelry gallery in the heart of downtown of Bend, Oregon.

John Paul apprenticed in Vail, Colorado with Dan Telleen at Karats, and in Madison, Wisconsin at TQ Diamonds, amongst others, before making his way to the mountain town of Bend, Oregon to open his own atelier.