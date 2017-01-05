Local Organizations Team Up with Better Together for National Mentoring Month

Launch region-wide mentor recruiting campaign for 2017

Mentoring organizations, city councils and civic organizations across Central Oregon are partnering through Better Together to kick off National Mentoring Month with a regional campaign to recruit caring adults to volunteer as youth mentors. Organizations partnering for the campaign include ASPIRE, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Campfire, Heart of Oregon Corps, School Districts, and a number of other local mentor programs.

Throughout the month of January, community organizations including the Redmond and Madras Chambers of Commerce, Kiwanis, Rotary, the Central Oregon Retired Teachers Association, and others have joined forces to help to help share the stories of local youth mentors and provide opportunities to become a mentor. Likewise, the mayors of Bend, La Pine, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters are expected to sign proclamations designating January as National Mentoring Month in their respective cities.

“Patrick has made it so much easier to plan time management, shown me the ropes of colleges, and given me great advice that I will use for the future,” said Delos, a Ridgeview student in the ASPIRE mentoring program. Delos’ mentor, Patrick shared that “each adult has many ways they can share their experience. Guidance from an adult is very helpful for impressionable youth!”

Youth development experts agree that mentorship is critical to the social, emotional and cognitive development of youth. According to the national report, “The Mentoring Effect,” young adults who had mentors as kids are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college.

Mentoring opportunities are open to adults 18 years and older. To become a volunteer mentor or learn more about mentoring opportunities throughout Central Oregon, please visit BetterTogetherCentralOregon.org.

About Better Together Central Oregon: Better Together is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and program of the High Desert Education Service District. The organization works with over 200 cross-sector organizations and partners to collectively move the needle on shared outcomes for young people from birth to career. To learn more, visit our website, BetterTogetherCentralOregon.org.