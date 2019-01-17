Local Podcaster Rapidly Growing Show 

Falling UP Radio podcast, hosted by local Bend resident Michael Harris, has been growing rapidly. The podcast was relaunched on November 15, 2018 and has quickly reached over 1,000 weekly views, listens and downloads. The podcast is the brainchild of Harris, who is the author of the #1 Amazon bestselling book Falling Down Getting UP. The book and the podcast are about overcoming the challenges that we all face in life.

A few of the recent guests have included Michele Vennard, the 2018 50+ division International Yoga Federation World Champion; Jessica Shahinian, the Outreach Spokesperson for the Psychophysiologic Disorders Association; James Plannett, who turned his Type 1 diabetes into his personal superpower and Eva Vidal, a local Redmond yoga teacher who healed her endometriosis and chronic pain with yoga.

Upcoming guests include Thomas Bahler, world famous music producer, composer and author. Bahler wrote numerous songs including She’s Out of My Life, a song made famous by Michael Jackson. He is also the author of Anything is Possible ~ A Tale of Aesop.

The podcast is available on BlogTalkRadio, iTunes, Stitcher and other platforms. To view the episodes visit www.FallingUPRadio.com.

Michael Harris, michael@michaelbharris.com, 541-604-8456