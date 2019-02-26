Local Producer Bringing Nanotechnology to Cannabis Users in Oregon

(Photo|Pixabay)

NanoSphere Health Sciences Signs Letter of Intent with Cascade Pure

It sounds a bit like stoner science fiction, but an Oregon cannabis company will soon be offering products that allow users to consume medical and recreational marijuana through nanotechnology. In other words, cannabis is being reduced to tiny, nanosized particles for delivery through the skin, the mucous membrane or even directly to the brain.

Cascade Pure, LLC, a cannabis and extract producer located in Bend, Oregon, has signed an agreement making it the exclusive producer and distributor of a revolutionary new delivery system for cannabis.

NanoSphere Health Sciences is a U.S. nanotechnology company that was awarded a patent last year for the delivery of cannabinoids via phospholipid-encapsulated nanoparticles, also known as ‘nanospheres’.

The delivery system gave rise to a line of cannabis products under the Evolve Formulas brand name, some of which are now being sold in Colorado, and are awaiting final approvals in Canada and California.

Now Cascade Pure has obtained the exclusive Master License for Evolve Formulas in Oregon.

NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc. (CSE: NSHS) (OTC: NSHSF), the biotechnology leader behind the patented NanoSphere Delivery System, signed a new letter of intent with Cascade Pure, LLC, which will bring Evolve Formulas products to the Oregon medical and recreational cannabis markets. The brand’s pioneering product, the Evolve Formulas Transdermal NanoSerum , will hit dispensary shelves in the first quarter of 2019.

“Coming on the heels of Evolve Formulas’ California debut, we are eager to continue our west coast expansion by entering Oregon, with additional markets soon to follow,” said Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO of NanoSphere Health Sciences and Evolve Formulas. “Cascade Pure shares NanoSphere’s mission to bring revolutionary solutions to the cannabis industry from seed to sale, making them an ideal partner fit. Together, we will drive innovation and set a new precedent for quality, safety and precision in cannabis-infused products.”

“Nanotechnology is the future of cannabis, and NanoSphere Health Sciences has mastered the art with its industry-leading NanoSphere Delivery System,” said Cascade Pure Co-Founder and CEO Edward Bonn. “We are proud to break ground with NanoSphere and foster Evolve Formulas’ growth in a new market of consumers looking for a unique, discreet and approachable option that provides unparalleled relief.”

Cascade Pure, LLC will provide a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility located in Bend. Their conceptual plan is designed around the Smart Grow Systems solutions, and will be modified to fit NanoSphere’s needs. Their proprietary building system revolutionizes indoor cultivation and processing facilities. NanoSphere plans to take this partnership into additional markets in the future.

