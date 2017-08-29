Local Productivity Expert Bethanne Kronick Helps Busy People Get the Right Things Done

The statistics on how technology has changed how we work are telling. In today’s workplace, the average person can spend up to 40 percent of their eight hour work day sending and receiving up to 200 emails. Some reports say people at work check their email an average of 35 times an hour and the average smartphone user checks his or her device 150 times per day. That’s about once every six minutes!

It’s no surprise that more companies are recognizing the value in providing training and resources for their teams to help them find focus. Bethanne Kronick of Camp Sherman, Oregon has spent the last fifteen years helping teams and organizations do just that.

Kronick is a national speaker, author and productivity strategist. In 2002, she created her company, SIMPLIFY!, with the goal of helping busy people make lasting, positive changes in their lives. This passion grew from her own personal experience learning the value of time. A series of personal losses inspired her to treat time as a precious resource and work to help others do the same.

With enthusiasm, firm personal conviction and the calming no-nonsense voice of a former classroom teacher, she shares data-driven and time-tested strategies to improve focus and productivity in today’s information-saturated world. “I’m passionate about helping people in today’s overly-wired world live with less stress, find more energy, and make time to do what they love,” says Kronick.

The struggles and stress of feeling overwhelmed are felt at all levels of the workforce and clients come from all areas of industry including executives, educators, health care workers, engineers, accountants, sales professionals and administrative staff among the many clients looking to make positive changes in how they spend their time. She has shared her message with thousands of people at conferences and events across the country advocating a mix of purposeful planning and practical strategies to address the many distractions that keep them from getting the right things done every day.

In addition to years of experience, Kronick brings a new level of expertise to her clients. She recently earned the CSP™ (Certified Speaking Professional) designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA). Established in 1980, the CSP is the speaking profession’s international measure of speaking experience and skill. Only 12 percent of the speakers worldwide hold this professional designation.

The CSP designation is awarded to accomplished professional speakers who have earned it by meeting strict criteria. Ms. Kronick is one of only 43 professionals to earn the CSP in the class of 2017. She was honored during a ceremony on July 8 at Influence 2017, NSA’s annual convention in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The results of her trainings are often dramatic, easing stress and bringing higher levels of productivity and wellness to the workplace. Matthew Halderman, learning and organization development specialist at the City of Beaverton notes, “Bethanne’s message of getting organized so we can get those precious minutes and hours back in our lives has really resonated with our employees. The excitement has spread from the classroom to the work groups, and people are already asking when Bethanne will return. Those who attended her workshops and implemented Bethanne’s time management strategies reported that they have saved more time than they spent in class – we couldn’t be happier with the results!”

For Kronick, these are the kind of results that make her own busy schedule worth-while. With continued growth and requests over the years, she practices the strategies she teaches to ensure she has margin in her own life and she starts each day with a true passion for serving her clients. While she would love to work her way out of a job someday as people create environments where focus and productivity are plentiful, until then, she will continue to spread her own brand of good news – busy people can learn and practice strategies to ensure they go home each night knowing they got the right things done.

